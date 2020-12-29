Meridian Network Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Meridian Network has a market cap of $1.39 million and $600,032.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meridian Network token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00045037 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002307 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00020289 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002626 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network is a token. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,641,822 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

Meridian Network Token Trading

Meridian Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

