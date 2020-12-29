Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Trading 17.1% Higher

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) shot up 17.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 124,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 64,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.30.

About Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in the Nordic countries. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot gold project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 10 exploration permit applications and reservations in Finland.

