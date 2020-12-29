Masari (MSR) Tops One Day Volume of $458.00

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar. Masari has a market cap of $240,597.54 and approximately $458.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dero (DERO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,294,363 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org

Masari Coin Trading

Masari can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

