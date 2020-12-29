Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.22. Marten Transport posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $216.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRTN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.42.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $107,817.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,914,000 after buying an additional 2,949,333 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,689,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,212,000 after buying an additional 927,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,460,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,905,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after buying an additional 717,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 998,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after buying an additional 317,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,386. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

