MarketPeak (PEAK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $223,122.00

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. Over the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MarketPeak has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MarketPeak token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00023963 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00142384 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00197915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.86 or 0.00604422 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.16 or 0.00327495 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018706 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00055343 BTC.

MarketPeak Token Profile

MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com

MarketPeak Token Trading

MarketPeak can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

