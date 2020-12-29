MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Stock Price Up 25.1%

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) rose 25.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 4,280,538 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 1,539,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter.

MariMed Inc provides consulting services for the design, development, operation, management, and optimization of medical cannabis cultivation, production, and dispensary facilities. It also develops and manages facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis, and cannabis-infused products under the Kalm Fusion, Betty's Eddies, and Nature's Heritage brand name.

