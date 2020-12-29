Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences’ (NASDAQ:MRVI) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, December 30th. Maravai LifeSciences had issued 60,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 20th. The total size of the offering was $1,620,000,000 based on an initial share price of $27.00. During Maravai LifeSciences’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRVI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

MRVI stock opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $32.46.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.