MAP Protocol (MAP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $265,600.00

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One MAP Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $265,600.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00026642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00141687 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00205445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.91 or 0.00601764 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.00325922 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019359 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00055708 BTC.

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

