Maincoin Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, Maincoin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maincoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. Maincoin has a market cap of $1.08 million and $886.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

