MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Reaches One Day Volume of $700,156.00

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001132 BTC on major exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $137.52 million and $700,156.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00027066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00142158 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00206127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.74 or 0.00602316 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00325087 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00056192 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

