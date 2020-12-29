Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $4,285,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 88.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 47,612 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.1% in the third quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,306,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 490,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.5% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 285,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

MGY stock opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $13.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.77 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

