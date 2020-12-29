Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek Sells 5,000 Shares

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $196,150.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Kristin Sverchek sold 6,051 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $145,526.55.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $75,030.00.

Shares of LYFT traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $49.77. 3,313,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,775,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.91. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $54.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The business had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Lyft in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Lyft by 58.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 173.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

