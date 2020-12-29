LUNA (LUNA) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One LUNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitrue, GOPAX, Coinone and GDAC. LUNA has a total market capitalization of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00024002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00143361 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00210595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.04 or 0.00613747 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00331086 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00017991 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00056635 BTC.

LUNA Coin Profile

LUNA launched on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money . LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LUNA is terra.money

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bitrue, Coinone, Bittrex, KuCoin, GDAC and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

