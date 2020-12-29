L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.71

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.71 and last traded at $76.15, with a volume of 53813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.40.

LRLCY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $212.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.62.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

