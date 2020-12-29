Loopring [NEO] Market Capitalization Tops $1.60 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, CoinMex, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00026619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00140620 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00203898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.09 or 0.00598757 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.01 or 0.00327108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019331 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00055228 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, IDAX and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.