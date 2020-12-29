Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) Receives GBX 37.91 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 37.91 ($0.50).

LLOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 37 ($0.48) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 37.21 ($0.49) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 63.84 ($0.83). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 35.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 30.42. The company has a market capitalization of £26.35 billion and a PE ratio of 38.61.

In other news, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £140,000 ($182,910.90). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 377,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £139,763.06 ($182,601.33). Insiders have acquired a total of 879,217 shares of company stock worth $28,020,797 in the last three months.

About Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L)

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

