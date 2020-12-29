Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) Shares Gap Down to $3.47

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.47, but opened at $3.20. Lixte Biotechnology shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 490 shares trading hands.

About Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT)

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

