Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) rose 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 108,967 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 641,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Liquid Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.31.
About Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR)
Liquid Media Group Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides video game products primarily for the casual-game consumers; and publishes video games for interactive entertainment hardware platforms. It also offers gaming, visual effects (VFX), and production services; and distributes third-party film and TV content through its digital platforms.
