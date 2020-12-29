Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Trading 5.1% Higher

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.40. 356,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 466,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $817.95 million, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.61.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 71.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $667,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 370.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 42.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 158,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 17,179 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth about $3,785,000. Finally, Deep Field Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.1% during the second quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after buying an additional 134,071 shares during the period. 50.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.