Lightstreams Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,325.00 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. Lightstreams has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $4,325.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lightstreams has traded up 29.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00042760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00288397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00016043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00028596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $565.30 or 0.02130731 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,006,240 coins. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io

Lightstreams Coin Trading

Lightstreams can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

