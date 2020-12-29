Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Shares Up 24.9%

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) shot up 24.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.56. 1,051,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 540% from the average session volume of 164,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Lightbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.23.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lightbridge stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,050 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.51% of Lightbridge as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nuclear fuel technology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

