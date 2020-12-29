Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LILAK. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 31.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 44.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 111,117 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 37.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 38,654 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 43.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 111,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LILAK opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $887.50 million during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.