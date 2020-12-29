Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) shares traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.34. 250,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 298,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33.

Liberty Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGDTF)

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project covering an area of 7,630 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 400 federal lode claims covering 3,713 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

