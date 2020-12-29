LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.86.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $38.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $790.90 million, a PE ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.40. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $41.86.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $76,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,779,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,966,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 30,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,273,662.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,161.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,890 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 836.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 327.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 288.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 59,165 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

