Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Although, shares of Leggett have underperformed the industry in the past three months, strategies to enhance business portfolio, disciplined capital allocation and strong demand in residential end markets are likely to benefit the company going forward. Notably, sales growth in ECS, U.S. and European Spring, Home Furniture, Fabric Converting, and Geo Components are encouraging. Also, the company stated to have enough liquidity to manage the ongoing crisis. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 60 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, challenges remain in Aerospace and Work Furniture, with weak demand expected in these end markets. Also, COVID-related supply chain and labor constraints remain potent headwinds.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.39. 30,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,803. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $51.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth about $94,073,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,931,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,251,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 975,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,202,000 after acquiring an additional 327,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 897,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,556,000 after acquiring an additional 194,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

