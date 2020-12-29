Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $13.60.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

