Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LGGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Legal & General Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th.

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

