Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) (LON:LTG) Hits New 1-Year High at $179.60

Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) (LON:LTG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 179.60 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 178.70 ($2.33), with a volume of 592744 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174.90 ($2.29).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 151.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 136.91.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

