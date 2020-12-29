Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) to announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Laureate Education posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full-year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Laureate Education.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($3.90). The firm had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on LAUR shares. BidaskClub lowered Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Laureate Education from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

In related news, CAO Tal Darmon sold 13,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $202,046.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its position in Laureate Education by 68.1% during the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 2,247,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,851,000 after acquiring an additional 910,347 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 5.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,721,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,627,000 after purchasing an additional 882,298 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 30.4% during the third quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 18.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,687,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,747,000 after purchasing an additional 565,749 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 52.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,373,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 472,407 shares during the period. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAUR opened at $15.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.66.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laureate Education (LAUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.