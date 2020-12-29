Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) (TSE:LAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.38

Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) (TSE:LAM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 727980 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company has a market capitalization of C$59.77 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.26.

Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) (TSE:LAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laramide Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Laramide Resources Ltd. explores for and develops uranium projects in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company holds 100% interest in the Church Rock Uranium project, the Crownpoint Uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy Uranium project located in Australia.

