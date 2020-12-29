Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Receives $30.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

NASDAQ LAKE opened at $28.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $232.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of -0.01. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $30.39.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.61. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 18.93%. Equities analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the third quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 544.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Lakeland Industries by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.