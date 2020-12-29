Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KFY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

NYSE KFY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.98. The company had a trading volume of 334,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,978. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.59 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.65. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Korn Ferry news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $557,466.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 204.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth about $580,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth about $368,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

