Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) CTO Sells $221,174.16 in Stock

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) CTO Hong K. Choi sold 74,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $221,174.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 401,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.54 million, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 2.42. Kopin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KOPN. ValuEngine cut Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kopin by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 111,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

