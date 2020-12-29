Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.244 per share on Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of TSE KL opened at C$53.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of C$14.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.99. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$25.67 and a 1 year high of C$76.43.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$843.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.8399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$72.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$89.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

