Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Shares of KNTE stock opened at $40.87 on Monday. Kinnate Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $34.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75.

In related news, Director James B. Tananbaum purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.