Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of KNTE stock opened at $40.87 on Monday. Kinnate Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $34.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75.
Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile
Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.
