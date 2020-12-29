Kin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $798,231.00 (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Kin has a market capitalization of $95.02 million and $798,231.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kin has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Kin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00026894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00142084 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00206020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.74 or 0.00603915 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00325022 BTC.

About Kin

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org

Kin Coin Trading

Kin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

