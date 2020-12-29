Keras Resources Plc (KRS.L) (LON:KRS) Stock Price Down 4%

Keras Resources Plc (KRS.L) (LON:KRS)’s stock price was down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 18,979,090 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 18,901,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.14.

About Keras Resources Plc (KRS.L) (LON:KRS)

Keras Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company holds an 85% interest in the Nayega manganese project, which covers an area of 92,390 hectares in northern Togo. It also explores for cobalt and nickel deposits. The company was formerly known as Ferrex PLC and changed its name to Keras Resources Plc in December 2015.

