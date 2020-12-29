Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) Trading Up 7.1%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ)’s share price was up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 238,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 298% from the average daily volume of 59,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kelso Technologies had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter.

Kelso Technologies Inc, designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities.

