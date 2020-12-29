Kavango Resources Plc (KAV.L) (LON:KAV) Shares Gap Up to $2.66

Kavango Resources Plc (KAV.L) (LON:KAV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.66, but opened at $2.90. Kavango Resources Plc (KAV.L) shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 4,503,162 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of £7.74 million and a PE ratio of -2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.27.

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mineral exploration company primarily in Botswana. The company explores for nickel, copper, zinc, cobalt, and other base metals. Its principal exploration asset is the Kalahari Suture Zone project that covers an area of 5,573 square kilometers located in the southwest of Botswana; the Ditau Project that covers an area of 1,386 square kilometers; and the kalahari copper belt project located in Botswana.

