Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $480,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) will announce sales of $480,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $230,000.00 and the highest is $640,000.00. Kadmon posted sales of $4.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 89.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year sales of $8.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $8.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $79.11 million, with estimates ranging from $24.30 million to $227.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million.

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Kadmon stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.07. 64,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,138. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kadmon has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $698.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

