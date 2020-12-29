Jupiter (JUP) One Day Volume Tops $158.00

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. Jupiter has a market cap of $33,865.27 and approximately $158.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00024120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00143436 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00196356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.21 or 0.00607838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00326726 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018661 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00055863 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

Jupiter Coin Trading

Jupiter can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

