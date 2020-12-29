Julie Rubinstein Sells 15,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $952,950.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $955,650.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Julie Rubinstein sold 80,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $3,920,000.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Julie Rubinstein sold 94,725 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $4,641,525.00.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $65.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.21 and a beta of 0.28.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,767,000 after buying an additional 107,210 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.9% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 497,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,191,000 after buying an additional 186,428 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at $22,036,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

