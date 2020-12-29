JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 90.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,696 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 353,530 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,726,485 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $63,335,000 after acquiring an additional 672,310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,574,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $34,501,000 after acquiring an additional 350,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,074 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after acquiring an additional 265,062 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 721,764 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 339,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,096.8% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 397,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 364,011 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 125,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $2,088,398.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,398.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,923,815 shares of company stock valued at $34,309,396. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.