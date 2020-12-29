JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 18.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,201 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 146,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 574.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ERII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Energy Recovery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

In other news, Director Sherif Foda sold 16,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $199,039.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $514,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,226 shares of company stock valued at $829,129 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

ERII opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.38 million, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.31. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.12 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.