JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,827 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.21% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 30.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 9.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 83,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.37.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $404.77 million, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 3.67.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.59. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

