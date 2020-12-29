JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $460,000 Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $231,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $347,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 4,745.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 67,392 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,080,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,920,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,451,000 after buying an additional 82,309 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

In other news, CFO Laura Clague sold 7,500 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $177,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at $813,907.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,100.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,522 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

RTRX opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

