Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.40.

JLL stock opened at $152.81 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $78.29 and a 1-year high of $178.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.7% in the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 33,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

