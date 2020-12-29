Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will report $4.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.93 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle posted sales of $5.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $15.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.78 billion to $16.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $18.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share.

JLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 14,031 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,342,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $152.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.92. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $78.29 and a 12 month high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

