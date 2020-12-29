John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) Receives GBX 328.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 328.63 ($4.29).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 303 ($3.96) to GBX 324 ($4.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

LON:WG opened at GBX 208.30 ($2.72) on Friday. John Wood Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 426.40 ($5.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 32.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 208.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 212.89.

In other news, insider David Kemp sold 7,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.09), for a total transaction of £23,118.18 ($30,204.05). Also, insider Robin Watson sold 13,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.82), for a total value of £30,034.80 ($39,240.66). Insiders purchased 5,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,262 over the last quarter.

About John Wood Group PLC (WG.L)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

