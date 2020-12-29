John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.41

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.41 and traded as high as $47.92. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $45.56, with a volume of 1,743 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $491.01 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3425 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.